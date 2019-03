Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - More than 100 flights at St. Louis International Airport are canceled or delayed Monday morning — many due to inclement weather.

According to Flight Aware, about 160 flights have been canceled with most delays coming out of the northeast.

Flights are having a hard time leaving LaGuardia, Newark, and Boston.

When the winter blast came in Sunday morning most of the flights were able to take off.

Some passengers were delayed on the runway for a little bit while planes were de-iced.