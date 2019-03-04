Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Keith Flint, singer of electronic band The Prodigy, dies

Posted 7:49 am, March 4, 2019, by

British band "The Prodigy" performs on stage at the Roskilde Festival, on July 4, 2010, some 30 km west of Copenhagen. AFP PHOTO/ SCANPIX/ TORBEN CHRISTENSEN ***DENMARK OUT*** (Photo credit should read Torben Christensen/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON – Keith Flint, lead singer of dance-electronic band The Prodigy, has been found dead at his home near London. He was 49.

His death was confirmed Monday by the band in a statement. Essex Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Flint was the stage persona of the band, whose hits “Firestarter” and “Breathe” fused techno, breakbeat and acid house music.

The energetic frontman was also known for his distinctive look: black eyeliner and hair spiked into two horns.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.