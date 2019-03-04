Laser Spine Institute closes offices nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Nobody was answering the doors of the management offices Monday morning at the Laser Spine Institute. In fact, the Creve Coeur facility was empty. Their St. Louis website is still active.

Customer Mike Fielder expressed frustration over the lack of response.

“I tried calling and they come on and they say thanks for calling and give their spiel and the next thing you know phone goes dead,” he said.

Fielder said his wife had back surgery and was supposed to go back for the two-week follow-up appointment on Tuesday.

“…We were waiting to find out if anybody contacts us via phone or email,” he said.

The Tampa-based company, which specialized in minimally invasive surgery, said financial problems were to blame. Over 500 employees nationwide, including those at the Creve Coeur location, were fired without notice Friday.

CEO Jake Brace issued the following statement: "My heart goes out to our great, dedicated staff who have stuck with us through all of our adversity and worked so tirelessly to help us right the ship."

Fox 2 News contacted the Better Business Bureau in both St. Louis and Tampa. Neither affiliate had issues or complaints to report, only that the company was now closed.

A former nurse said the business concept was good, service was good, and the company employed top-notch surgeons. However, she didn't think they ran the business well.

Fox 2 also received another call from a current patient who says she received an email Saturday, stating the business was closing and it was now up to her primary physician to refer her to somebody else for her recovery treatment. The patient said she paid $14,000 out-of-pocket for her surgery.