Man accused of threatening to bomb school, shoot student and administrators

Posted 10:02 am, March 4, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, COUNTY Mo. — Police say a man confessed to threatening to bomb a school and shoot the principal, assistant principal, and a student. Rickey Campbell, 31, now faces misdemeanor terrorist threat charges.

Court documents state that Campbell called Twillman Elementary School on February 25, 2019. A St. Louis County Police officer says that Campbell acknowledged making the threats during an interview with officers. During the call with the assistant principal, he said that he would bomb the school. He also said that he would shoot the assistant principal, the principal, and a student.

Campbell is scheduled to appear in St. Louis County Court to face the charges and make a plea to the judge.

