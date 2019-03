× Money Saver – Save big on activewear for women

ST. LOUIS – Get up and moving and save on activewear for women at JCPenney online.

Right now prices are slashes between 50 to 80-percent off.

You will need a coupon code on most styles to get additional savings.

To avoid shipping costs, if you spend $25 dollars you can have it shipped to your local store for pickup or it’s free when you spend $99 dollars.

Coupon Code: 8tosave