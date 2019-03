Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – We've got Goldie and Cash at the station as our pets of the week! Goldie and Cash are boxer lab mixes, and they are siblings.

They are part of a litter of six—three boys, three girls—and they will grow to be pretty large dogs.

You can visit Goldie, Cash, and their siblings at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.