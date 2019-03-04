Pine Lawn day care to appeal revocation of license

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Workers at the Brighter Day Care and Preschool in Pine Lawn had no comment to Monday’s news that the state of Missouri is revoking their license. The daycare can remain open while it appeals the decision. The day care appeared to be in operation on Monday. Several workers declined to comment about the state’s decision but an attorney for the daycare released the following statement.

“We hope and pray that those in our community will not rush to judgment regarding whether the daycare’s license should be revoked. Under the laws and regulations of our great State, Brighter Day Care and Preschool Inc. is entitled to due process and will appeal the decision to revoke its license.

For more than a decade Brighter Day Care and Preschool, Inc. has provided exceptional educational and daycare services in a nurturing environment. Numerous families will attest that Brighter Day Care and Preschool has provided excellent child care services to their children.”

The decision to revoke the license came after Fox 2 revealed video of a worker tossing a child by the arm. The 3-year-old required several stitches. A worker was arrested and charged with child abuse. The investigation into that case led police to arrest a 2nd worker for a sperate alleged incident of child abuse.

“It won’t be tolerated. It shouldn’t be tolerated,” said Pine Lawn resident Teronki Brown.

He is happy the daycare is losing its license.

“We’ve got to keep our kids safe. We’re going to keep our kids safe,” he said.

Another Pine Lawn resident hopes the state will work with the daycare to remain open. Gene Eggleston said the neighborhood needs childcare options. He worries that losing a daycare could lead to parents not being able to go to work because they don’t have childcare.

“It’s going to steamroll, snowball and just get worse and worse,” he said.

You can search daycare inspection reports and find cases in which inspectors have taken action, through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services inspection search portal.