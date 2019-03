× Police called to homicide in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in North City

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives are on the scene of a murder in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Burd Avenue shortly after 8 pm Monday night after a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his 30s deceased from gunshot wounds in the street.

An investigation is ongoing.