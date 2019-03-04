Raise awareness for colon health with the 2019 Undy RunWalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Kaycie Huff from Mercy Clinic gastroenterology joins us to promote Colorectal Cancer Alliance's upcoming Undy RunWalk.

Staying active is one of the best ways to prevent colon-related diseases. The run seeks to bring awareness and raise money to provide screenings for those who are insured or uninsured.

2019 St. Louis Undy RunWalk

Forest Park–Lower Muny parking lot

Saturday March 23, 2019

Start time 9 a.m.

For a full schedule and list of registration fees visit fundraise.ccalliance.org/stlouis/

For more information about screenings, visit Mercy.Net/stlcolonoscopy