Receive long-term, in-home care with Divine Hands

ST. LOUIS – Owner of Divine Hands Home Care, Lacha Hughes, stopped by to tell us about the services they provide for seniors.

With 10,000 people turning 65 every day in the U.S., it is becoming crucial to plan for health and long-term care. You do not have to move out of your home to receive that care though.

Divine Hands provides care options including skilled nurses, physical therapy, and help with every day activities (bathing, dressing, using the bathroom, etc.). All of their services are provided in the patients own home.

For more information visit www.divinehandshc.com.