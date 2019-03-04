St. Louis clothing boutique opens new location in U City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – LAUNCH Clothing and Accessories owner, Lia Glynias stopped by to promote the opening of their second location in University City.

Their original store in The Hill was created to bring "advanced style to St. Louis shopper." The company has a rich family history in St. Louis tracing back to the Progressive Day Dry Cleaners that was run by Glynais great grandparents who were Greek refugees.

The company is also committed to building a store foundation of social responsibility. The shop features the "Brave Tee" which donates a portion of all orders to the Wounded Warrior Project.

For more information, and to shop online, visit love-launch.com.