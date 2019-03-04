St. Louis Municipal Court’s three-day amnesty program available until Mar. 6
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Municipal Court is holding a three-day amnesty event Monday through March 6.
Defendants with outstanding warrants can come to court on those days without facing arrest. Once the warrant is resolved defendants are given a new court date or put on a payment plan for their fine.
The court at 1520 Market Street, will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4th and 5th and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 6th.
Defendants should bring valid photo identification with their name on it.
The program excludes drunk driving violations, leaving the scene of an accident, or violations related to prostitution.
