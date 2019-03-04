Strickland Stops by to talk Blues Season

The Blues scorching hot February gave way to March and the Blues lost their first two games of the month.    In a conversation that includes thoughts on goalie Jordan Binnington and coach Craig Berube, FOX Sports Midwest Blues Reporter Andy Strickland stops by the Sports Final studios to talk with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.

