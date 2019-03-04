Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Teen charged with murder of man found in burning home

Posted 11:43 am, March 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS – A teenager is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the death of a man found in a burning St. Louis home in January.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Lashawn Clayburn of Pine Lawn also was charged Saturday with first-degree robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action.

The body of 26-year-old Chrishaun Hilliard was found Jan. 17 after firefighters extinguished a blaze in what appeared to be a vacant home. Hilliard had been reported missing by relatives who last saw him on Christmas Eve. His body was identified in February.

Clayburn is jailed on $500,000 bail and does not yet have a listed attorney.

