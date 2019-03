× The state of Illinois celebrates Casimir Pulaski Day

ST. LOUIS – Casimir Pulaski Day is a legal holiday in Illinois observed on the first Monday of March, it celebrates the birthday of Casimir Pulaski.

Pulaski was a Polish-born revolutionary war hero who was killed defending Savannah, Georgia, in 1779.

Pulaski Day was established in 1986 because of Illinois’ large Polish-American population.