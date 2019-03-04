Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Tim’s Travels: Free week at Gold’s Gym Mar. 4-10

Posted 6:32 am, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34AM, March 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS -  March is the beginning of the end for much well-intentioned fitness resolution, but Tim Ezell has a golden reason for you to keep going. Gold`s is offering a free week at all Gold`s Gym locations March 4-10 to keep people motivated and from falling off the so-called' fitness cliff.

Tips for those struggling with sticking to their fitness goal

  •  Find a workout buddy: Studies have shown that 95% of people who start a fitness program with friends stick with it.
  •  Have a Plan: When you lack direction, you don`t progress. A plan will help you set concrete goals to work toward and a path to reach them.
  • Nourish Your Body: Have an eating plan with the right kinds of food, and meal prep in advance to stay on track.
  • Create a Routine: The more consistent your days and weeks can be, the easier it will be to make a lifestyle change.
  •  Mindset Is Everything: Know in your mind that you are worth the effort to improve and maintain your health.

For more information click here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.