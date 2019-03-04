Tim’s Travels: Free week at Gold’s Gym Mar. 4-10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - March is the beginning of the end for much well-intentioned fitness resolution, but Tim Ezell has a golden reason for you to keep going. Gold`s is offering a free week at all Gold`s Gym locations March 4-10 to keep people motivated and from falling off the so-called' fitness cliff.

Tips for those struggling with sticking to their fitness goal

Find a workout buddy: Studies have shown that 95% of people who start a fitness program with friends stick with it.

Have a Plan: When you lack direction, you don`t progress. A plan will help you set concrete goals to work toward and a path to reach them.

Nourish Your Body: Have an eating plan with the right kinds of food, and meal prep in advance to stay on track.

Create a Routine: The more consistent your days and weeks can be, the easier it will be to make a lifestyle change.

Mindset Is Everything: Know in your mind that you are worth the effort to improve and maintain your health.

For more information click here