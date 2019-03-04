× Actor Luke Perry dies at 52 while recovering from massive stroke

Luke Perry died on Monday after suffering a “massive stroke” last week, according to his publicist. He was 52.

Perry rose to fame in the ’90s for his role on Fox’s hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” from 1990 to 2000. His most recent role was Fred Andrews on CW’s “Riverdale.”

According to his publicist, Luke was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

No other details have been released.

Full statement from Perry’s publicist:

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” the statement reads. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

A number of Perry’s former “90210” co-stars took to social media last week to extend their support and wishes for a quick recovery.

Ian Ziering wrote on Instagram, “No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

Shannen Doherty also took to Instagram to say, “My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this.”

The news of Perry’s hospitalization came a day after Fox announced it is doing a “90210” reboot that will star all the original stars of the show with the exception of Doherty and Perry.