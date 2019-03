Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis.

The shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m. Monday on North Broadway near Halls Ferry Road.

According to authorites, the victim was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any further information.

