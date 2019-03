× Annual statewide tornado drill to take place Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – If you hear tornado sirens Tuesday morning don’t panic.

It’s the annual tornado drill in Missouri and Illinois.

The warning sirens will sound at 10:00 a.m., giving everyone the chance to prepare as if it were an actual emergency. Students will learn how to shelter in place.

If there had been the threat of severe weather in the area today the drill would have been postponed until Thursday, March 7.

Missouri’s 2019 Statewide Tornado Drill is Tuesday, March 5 at 10 AM. Sirens & @NOAA Wx Radios will sound. Learn more about tornado safety & other key Severe Weather Preparedness Week takeaways, including flood safety: https://t.co/kvt0ggyTzE pic.twitter.com/ElikSHC1yy — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) February 28, 2019