Authorities fatally shoot drug suspect in Springfield

Posted 8:22 pm, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21PM, March 5, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service have shot and killed a federal drug trafficking suspect during a confrontation in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon after investigators caught up with the suspect at the Old Town Centre shopping center. U.S. Marshals Service supervisory deputy Darren Lane says a federal arrest warrant had been issued for the man in February 2018.

Lane says that when deputy marshals attempted to arrest him, he brandished a firearm and was shot. He was seen being taken from inside a Metro PCS store on a gurney.

Lane says the man died at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

