Belleville police release pictures of carjacking suspects

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville police hope someone in the community recognizes one of two carjacking suspects.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred February 26 on Wesley Drive.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.