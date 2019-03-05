Celebrate French cinema at the Robert Classic French Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Cliff Froehlich, executive director of Cinema St. Louis joins us to present their 11 annual Robert Classic French Film Festival.

The event will run from March 8 through the 24 in Washington University's Brown Hall Auditorium.

Featured films will span from the 1930s to the 1990s giving audience members a revealing overview of French cinema. The festival, sponsored by TV5Monde, also aims to celebrate St. Louis' Gallic heritage and France's cinematic legacy.

Each film with begin with an introduction and discussion by film or French scholars and critics. All films will include English subtitles.

2019 Robert Classic French Film Festival

March 8 through 24

Washington University's Brown Hall Auditorium

Tickets $13 for general admission, $10 for students

Free parking available on the street, in the yellow-zone section of the lot, and in the Danforth University Center Garage

A full schedule of featured films and tickets available at cinemastlouis.org or call (314) 289-4150