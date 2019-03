Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With more people looking into stem cell treatments, the FDA continues to warn of its concern of stem cell scams.

Dr. Kristin Oliver a Regenerative Orthopedics Specialist at Bluetail Medical Group joined FOX 2 to discuss the dangers of being sold treatments that are not FDA approved.

