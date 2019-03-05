Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The entertainment world was shocked to hear of the recent tragic death of actor Luke Perry. He had suffered a massive stroke at the age of 52.

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, it cuts off blood and oxygen to the brain and brain cells die.

Dr.Amer Alshekhlee an Interventional Radiologist with SSM Depaul Health Hospital joined FOX 2 to discuss how to spot the warning signs, symptoms of a stroke.

F.A.S.T.

Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

Time: If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.