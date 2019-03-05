Jefferson County woman pleads with public to help find driver of semi that hit her car and left the scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEVELY, MO - A woman from Jefferson County is pleading for the community’s help after she said a semi, sideswiped the driver side of her car before taking off.

“I want to find him. I want him to pay for what he did,” said Angie Kohout of Herculaneum.

Kohout cried as she recalled this past Friday night driving east on Highway Z in front of a Taco Bell. That's when she noticed an 18-wheeler turning right from the parking lot of a Save-A-Lot getting onto Highway Z as well. Seconds later, Kohout said she heard a boom before feeling an immense impact.

“It was like getting hit by a train. It was the loudest thing I have ever heard,” said Kohout.

Kohout said the driver hit the driver side of her 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse crushing the door and causing significant damage to the whole side.

Shocked and confused, Kohout said she looked in her rear-view mirror.

“He pretended he was going to stop and put his hazards on, and all of a sudden he didn’t pull over and got on 55 North,” said Kohout.

Kohout explained that the next day, employees at an On the Run Mobil Gas station let her snap a picture of what she believes was the trailer caught on the store's surveillance.

The image is not very clear but Kohout and her attorneys with The Cantor Law Firm LLC, hope that someone will recognize the semi and can help identify the driver too.

“There’s a public safety issue here. We can’t have truckers driving maybe intoxicated, certainly negligently running over innocent people and that could happen to you next,” said Mark Cantor, personal injury lawyer.

Kohout said that the hit and run has not only caused her physical injuries such as a stiff neck and a hurting arm but also emotional and financial pain.

“Do the right thing, shame on you, shame on you,” she said.

Kohout said she has filed a police report with the City of Pevely Police Department. Fox 2 called the department to inquire but we were told, the responding officer was gone for the day.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call police at (636) 475-4498 or the law firm at (314) 485-4005.