Mardi Gras a citywide holiday in New Orleans

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis celebrated Mardi Gras over the weekend but today is the biggest party of the year in New Orleans.

Fat Tuesday has been celebrated in the Crescent City since the early 1700s. Hundreds of thousands line the parade routes in New Orleans and its suburbs to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras is celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday, the start of the 40-day Lenten season observed by Christians.

Margaret Blitch, a New Orleans native and former local television news anchor, joins Fox 2 News live via satellite from the parade route on historic St. Charles Avenue.