Mardi Gras a citywide holiday in New Orleans

Posted 12:34 pm, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, March 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis celebrated Mardi Gras over the weekend but today is the biggest party of the year in New Orleans.

Fat Tuesday has been celebrated in the Crescent City since the early 1700s. Hundreds of thousands line the parade routes in New Orleans and its suburbs to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras is celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday, the start of the 40-day Lenten season observed by Christians.

Margaret Blitch, a New Orleans native and former local television news anchor, joins Fox 2 News live via satellite from the parade route on historic St. Charles Avenue.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.