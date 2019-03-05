× Dispute over handicap parking space ends in shooting at St. Charles Target

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — One person was shot Tuesday at a St. Charles-area Target. The shooting happened around noon at the store located in the 63000 block of Mexico Road. Police said a person was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

According to St. Charles police, an Amazon Prime driver parked in a handicap space outside the store. A man with handicap plates was upset that the Amazon driver parked in that spot. The two people got into an argument. At some point, the person with the handicap plates pulled out a gun and shot the Amazon delivery driver.

The Amazon driver was brought to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The City of St. Charles School District posted this message to Facebook for parents, “There was an incident at the Target on Mexico Rd. across from Harris Elementary. There was NO THREAT to the school or the students and the suspect in the incident has been apprehended by police.”

The suspected shooter was taken into custody.