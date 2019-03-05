Polls close: Election results for the Democratic primary race in the city of St. Louis

R. Kelly tells CBS ‘I didn’t do this stuff’ in interview

Posted 8:19 pm, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18PM, March 5, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 25: R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County jail after posting $100 thousand bond on February 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly was being held after turning himself in to face ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) _ In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he “didn’t do this stuff” and he’s fighting for his life.

Kelly gave the interview to Gayle King of “CBS This Morning,” with excerpts airing Tuesday night and the full interview airing Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The R&B singer, who is out on bail after his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago, appears heated and animated as he asks King, “how stupid would it be” for him to hold women and girls captives as he’s accused of doing. Kelly says, “forget how you feel about me” and use “common sense.”

King also interviews two women who are currently living with Kelly, including one whose parents say she is being held against her will.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.