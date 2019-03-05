× RECIPE: Spring Vegetable & Envy™ Apple Orzo

RECIPE: Yummy Spring Vegetables

INGREDIENTS

– 2 cup orzo pasta

– 4 T chopped parsley

– 1 Envy™ apple, small diced

For the asparagus:

-1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

– 1 T extra virgin olive oil

– ½ tsp kosher salt

For the mushrooms:

– 4 cups sliced shiitake mushrooms

– ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

– ½ tsp kosher salt

For the vinaigrette:

– 2 T extra virgin olive oil

– 3 T lemon juice

– 1 tsp kosher salt

– 40 turns fresh cracked pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

– Preheat oven to 400 degrees

– Toss the asparagus in olive oil and salt and spread out on a sheet tray. Roast in the oven until just tender, but still has a slight crunch.

– Toss the mushrooms in the olive oil and salt and spread out on a sheet tray. Roast in the oven until golden brown and tender.

– Whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients until well combined.

– Cook the orzo in salted boiling water (should taste like the ocean) until tender. Drain well and then toss with the vinaigrette. Fold in the asparagus, mushrooms, apples, and parsley. Serve warm.

