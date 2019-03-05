Schenn Returns for Blues West Coast road trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blues will be getting one of their top offensive weapons back for their California road trip this week. Brayden Schenn has been out for the last two weeks, covering six games, with an upper body injury. The team announced on Tuesday that Schenn is healthy and can play when the Blues next road trip begins Wednesday in Anaheim against the Ducks. The California road swing also includes games at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, March 7 and at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, March 9.

Schenn was a big part of the Blues recent franchise best 11 game winning streak. His move onto the team's top line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly kick started the offense during the record streak. Schenn will return to that top line on Wednesday against the Ducks.