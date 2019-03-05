× St. Louis City voters head to polls primary election day

ST. LOUIS – It is primary election day in St. Louis City and voters are heading to the polls. The big race on the ballot involves the Board of Aldermen President seat.

Incumbent Lewis Reed is seeking his fourth term as president. He is up against Democratic candidates, former State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, Alderwoman Megan Green, and former Alderman Jimmie Matthews.

14 Board Of Alderman seats in even-numbered wards will be being voted upon as well, there are no Republicans in the race.

The polls open at 6:00 a.m. and will stay open until 7:00 p.m.

The winner faces Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer in the general election April 2nd.

Get sample ballot, polling information, and directions here: