St. Louis man wins $64,000 Show Me Cash jackpot

Posted 11:35 am, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33AM, March 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS – A man who purchased a lottery ticket at a Soulard bar last month is now $64,000 richer.

Alan Vaugier matched all five numbers in the February 20 Show Me Cash drawing. The winning numbers were: 2, 11, 19, 33, and 38.

Vaugier bought the winning ticket at Hammerstone’s on S. Ninth Street. The tavern will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Show Me Cash is a daily in-state draw game with jackpots starting at $50,000. This is the eighth Show Me Cash jackpot winner this year and the 550th overall winner since the game launched in 2008.

