Nissan Rogue Runner – Roving the streets of St. Louis

Tim’s Travels: Ango Kernan Rental & Sale

Posted 6:53 am, March 5, 2019, by

OVERLAND, Mo. - Do you need a torque wrench, cotton candy machine, and a ready-mix concrete plant but you don't want to buy them. Tim Ezell found a place that rents almost anything including an inflatable party place.

Ango Kernan Rental & Sale has been in business since 1962 carrying over 1,000 different construction and party items.  They will meet or beat any competitors price on a liked product. Slogan: 'We rent almost everything!'

Ango Kernan Rentals & Sales- 'We rent almost everything!'
1933 Woodson Rd. Overland, MO 63114
314-426-3330

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.