65-year-old charged in St. Charles Target parking lot shooting

Posted 12:22 pm, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, March 6, 2019

Larry Thomlison

ST. CHARLES, Mo – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 65-year-old man for shooting an Amazon delivery driver in the back following a dispute in a Target parking lot.

According to Lt. Tom Wilkison, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, the shooting happened just before noon Tuesday in the parking lot just outside the Target on Mexico Road.

Police said the Amazon delivery driver pulled into a handicap parking space near the front of the store and was talking to another Amazon driver when the suspect pulled up. The suspect, identified as Larry Thomlison, was apparently upset about the Amazon truck being parked in the disabled space.

Wilkison said Thomlison did have a handicap placard in his car.

Thomlison and the Amazon driver began arguing. The confrontation escalated when the suspect pulled out a cellphone to document the Amazon truck in the handicap space.

