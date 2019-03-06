Ash Wednesday: Drive-thru church service offers ashes on the go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS Today is Ash Wednesday, which marks the first day of Lent and many churches are making it easy for people to receive their ashes and a blessing.

Some area churches are hosting "Ash and Dash" programs for people who can't make it to church services.

Manchester United Methodist Church located at 129 Woods Mill Rd, Manchester, Mo and St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church at 3980 S Lindbergh Blvd, Sappington, Mo are offering blessings where drivers do not have to get out of their vehicles.

Ash and Dash is open to the public and attendees do not have to be church members to participate.