'Better together' holds first of four town hall meetings Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – The Better Together group is scheduled to hosts the first of four town hall meetings Wednesday to discuss their plans for a St. Louis City-County Merger.

The meeting will be held a the Greater St. Mark Family Church on Glen Owen Drive in North St. Louis County. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Steve Stenger both support the “better together” plan that requires a statewide vote to consolidate the city and county. If passed, the plan would combine the police departments, court systems, railroads, and zoning under one metro city. While school districts and fire departments remain the same.

Several municipalities have gone on record opposing the plan including the City of Chesterfield.

There is a 150 person limit at tonight’s meeting to RSVP visit: www.bettertogetherstl.com.