Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The eastern bluebird is a special bird. It’s the official state bird of Missouri. Now is the time to be on the lookout for these feathered favorites. These birds are not only delightful, but they can also be helpful. In turn, you can also give them a helping hand!

Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation visits Fox 2 News to talk about how these birds are beneficial to humans.