Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A house fire put out by firefighters late Tuesday night in north St. Louis rekindled early Wednesday morning.

The initial fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Switzer Avenue just east of Goodfellow Boulevard.

Then around 4:45 a.m. firefighters had to return to the scene to extinguish some hot spots that flared back up.

Everyone who lived there got out safely.