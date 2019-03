× Distracted driver slams into Florissant home

FLORISSANT, Mo. -A car hit a house around 12:15a.m. on North New Florissant Road near the Florissant Police Department.

The driver told police he was distracted coming around a curb.

That’s when the car hit a light pole, knocked a traffic light onto a parked car and came crashing into the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital, no word on his condition at this time.

No residents of the home were injured.

