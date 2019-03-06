Godfrey Fire Captain killed, 3 others injured while battling Illinois house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHALTO, Ill. – The Godfrey Fire Protection District is scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, after three firefighters were injured and one Captain was killed while battling a house fire in Bethalto Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, Godfrey Captain Jake Ringering died from his injuries after part of a brick wall in the home located in the 4000 block of Culp Lane collapsed.

His fellow colleague Godfrey firefighter Luke Warner was flown by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Officials have not released the identity of the two firefighters that were injured, we are old they were treated and released. Firefighters from Bethalto, Cottage Hills, Brighton, Dorsey, and Godfrey Department assisted in putting out the blaze.

The Madison County Sheriff`s Office is working closely with the State Fire Marshal`s Office to determine the cause of the fire.