Judge accuses Kim Gardner of ‘playing games’ perjury investigation

March 6, 2019

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A judge is accusing the St. Louis prosecutor’s office of “playing games” for fighting a search warrant of her files that are part of a perjury investigation related to last year’s criminal case against former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion Monday calling the warrant an overly broad “fishing expedition.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Judge Michael Mullen, in a hearing Tuesday, accused Gardner’s office of impeding a grand jury investigation into alleged perjury by one of her former investigators, William Tisaby.

Chief Trial Assistant Rachel Smith denied any effort to hinder the investigation.

Gardner charged Greitens with invasion of privacy in February 2018, alleging he took a semi-nude photo of a woman during a 2015 extramarital affair, without consent.

Charges were eventually dropped, but Greitens resigned in June.

Mullen says he’ll decide next week whether Gardner must comply with the search warrant.
