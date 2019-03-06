× Missing woman’s car found along Illinois highway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old Harrisburg woman. Brooke Naylor was last seen Sunday with her brown boxer dog.

Her abandoned Chevrolet Malibu was found on the Eldorado ridgeway blacktop. That location is about halfway between Route 142 and Route 1.

Naylor is described as 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Contact Illinois State Police if you have any information at (618) 384-9945.