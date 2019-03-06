× Schock: ‘No doubt’ prosecutors targeted him

CHICAGO (AP) – Former Rep. Aaron Schock says there’s “no doubt” he was targeted by federal prosecutors in central Illinois when he was originally charged in a 22-count indictment.

Schock spoke to reporters Wednesday after he promised to repay taxes and his campaign committees in exchange for federal prosecutors in northern Illinois dismissing the case against him. Schock said he thinks prosecutors in central Illinois saw him as a “ticket to stardom.”

His defense attorney, George Terwilliger, called prosecutors in central Illinois “overzealous.”

The case was originally filed in central Illinois. The Justice Department transferred it to prosecutors in Chicago last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of Illinois said Wednesday that it had no comment on Schock’s allegations.

Schock said the outcome of the case validates that it “should never have been started in the first place.”