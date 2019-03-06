STLMoms: 2019 Annual Kids In The Middle Gala

ST. LOUIS - When parents divorce it can be especially difficult for the children, that's why kids in the middle is a resource for so many families to help them through the tough transition.
Sarah Contarini the Director of Development With Kids In The Middle joined FOX 2 discuss how you can help raise some much-needed funds for children and families that have an inability to pay for counseling.
Kids In The Middle Gala 2019: Dream The Impossible
6:00pm Saturday, April 13th
Ameristar Casino Resort & Spa
1 Ameristar Blvd.
St. Charles
314-909-9922
http://www.KidsInTheMiddle.org