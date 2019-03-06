STLMoms: 2019 Annual Kids In The Middle Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When parents divorce it can be especially difficult for the children, that's why kids in the middle is a resource for so many families to help them through the tough transition.

Sarah Contarini the Director of Development With Kids In The Middle joined FOX 2 discuss how you can help raise some much-needed funds for children and families that have an inability to pay for counseling.

Kids In The Middle Gala 2019: Dream The Impossible

6:00pm Saturday, April 13th

Ameristar Casino Resort & Spa

1 Ameristar Blvd.

St. Charles

314-909-9922

http://www.KidsInTheMiddle.org