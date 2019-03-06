Tickets for What’s Right with the Region Awards on-sale now

Election results for the Democratic primary race in the city of St. Louis

Posted 11:57 am, March 6, 2019

ST. LOUIS – We often hear a lot about what's wrong in St. Louis but there are plenty of good things going on too. Today we’re focusing on What’s Right with the Region and the people being honored for helping the St. Louis-area thrive.

Each year, Focus St. Louis applauds the efforts of 20 individuals, organizations and initiatives making a difference in the region.

Dr. Yemi Akande-Bartsch, president and CEO of Focus St. Louis, visits Fox 2 News along with Tony Bryan, executive director of Midwest Cyber Center, to discuss the 2019 What’s Right with the Region Awards at Sheldon Concert Hall.

The award ceremony is Thursday, May 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets and additional information on the event can be found online at Focus-STL.org.

