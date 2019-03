Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell was live at the World Chess Hall checking out a new exhibit that pays homage to the past. The exhibition includes audio clips, video interviews, photographs, and never-before-exhibited artifacts that remembers the past and contributors to Chess life.

'It`s an honor to recognize and reflect on the many contributions made by US Chess as we celebrate their important milestone,' says WCHOF Associate Curator Emily Allred, curator of the show. '