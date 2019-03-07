× Blues Score Two Goals in 12 seconds to beat Ducks

Trailing 4-3 late in the game, the Blues scored two goals in 12 seconds to come from behind to beat the Ducks 5-4 on Wednesday night in Anaheim, CA.

Robert Thomas’ second goal of the game tied the score at 4-4 at 18:56 of the third period. Alex Pietrangelo then scored 12 seconds later to regain the lead for St. Louis. The Blues had built a 3-1 lead on three power play goals by Brayden Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly in the first period and Thomas’ first goal of the game in the second period.

Anaheim took control of the game with three unanswered goals to take a 4-3 lead.

Jordan Binnington stopped 23 of 27 shots to get the win in goal. His season record is now 16-3-1. The win was very important for St. Louis. They now have 76 points and maintain a three point lead over the Dallas Stars for third place in the NHL’s Central division.

The Blues continue their California road trip tomorrow when they play the Kings in Los Angeles.