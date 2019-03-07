× Flood risk elevated in Great Plains states

FARGO, N.D. – The National Weather Service is warning of an elevated flood risk in Nebraska and Iowa this year because of the combination of wet soil, rivers and streams running high and this winter’s heavy snow.

Earl Imler, with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, says huge chunks of ice could cause flooding along several Nebraska rivers this spring, but it will depend upon how quickly the weather warms up.

Imler says it would be ideal if there is a gradual warm-up this spring that would allow the ice to melt slowly and eventually float downstream with less flooding.

Iowa officials say they have prepositioned pumps, sandbags and other flood-fighting equipment throughout the state, so they can be ready to respond quickly to flood concerns.