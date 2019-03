× Indiana Pounds Illini on Senior Night

The Indiana Hoosiers scored 52 points in the first half en route to an 18 point win to ruin Illinois’ Senior night on Thursday night in Champaign. The final score: Indiana 92 – Illinois 74. Juwan Morgan led the Hooisers with 20 points, while Rob Phinisee added 17 points in the victory. Ayo Dosunmu was Illinois’ leading scorer with 16 points.

The loss drops the Illini’s season record to 11-19.