Luke Perry’s son and ‘Riverdale’ honor the late actor

Luke Perry’s son, Jack, has a message for his late father: “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.”

Jack Perry, 21, posted a touching Instagram tribute Wednesday to his dad, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, who died Monday at 52 following a massive stroke.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people,” the younger Perry wrote in the caption of two photos he posted that included a throwback of his father and him as a young boy. “To me, he was always Dad.”

Jack Perry, who wrestles professionally under the name “Jungle Boy,” also wrote, “He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” he said. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.”

He ended his posting with, “I love you Dad.”

Perry’s 18-year-old daughter, Sophie, posted a similar heartfelt message Tuesday.

The siblings were with their father, along with other family and friends, when he died.

Luke Perry had been starring on the hit CW series “Riverdale” as the character of Fred Andrews, the father of Archie, and the show’s creator posted a cast photo with the actor Wednesday in tribute.

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption. “With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always.”

The series halted production after Perry’s death, and Aguirre-Sacasa said it would continue to honor the star.

“Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie,” he wrote. “It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”